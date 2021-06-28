Henderson Animal Control shuts down residential dog boarding business

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Henderson business owner has been cited after the city’s Animal Care and Control Bureau shut down her residential doggie daycare. Officers found 51 dogs at the home near College Drive and Great Basin Highway.

Citations were issued for the following:

Violation of animal establishment permit

Too many dogs on property

Illegal crating and boxing

The city says 25 dogs were returned to their owners, and the others were taken to the Henderson shelter. Owners of the latter will be able to reclaim their pets free of charge.

8 News Now spoke with the owner of Dakota’s Doggy Den, Kim Christman.

“It was the same officer that gave me that information yesterday and told me I had this,” she told us. “They weren’t explaining to me what changed. They weren’t explaining to me why they were pulling my license today.”

Christman may not run any animal-related business from her residence in the future.

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to follow this story to learn more about what happened between the business and the city.