LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is offering half off adoption fees for all animals one year or older until the end of the month.

Its Clear the Shelter event will last until Aug. 31 with the following limited time adoption fees for animals that meet the age requirement:

$45 for dogs

$40 for cats

$17.50 for rabbits

Adoption costs include routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery if not already done, a rabies tag, microchip, and Henderson pet license for qualifying adopters.

The facility is open from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with adoptions closing at 4:30 p.m. Animals are available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis, and no appointments are needed.

To see available pets online, visit this link.