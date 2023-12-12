LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department Animal Care and Control is hosting its Home for the Holidays adoption event.

The event is open to the public and will take place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henderson Animal Care and Control Center on East Galleria Drive.

During the event, there will be abandoned, lost, and surrendered animals available for adoption. There will be half-off adoptions for animals 1 year or older.

The event will have food trucks and attendees will have the chance to take pictures with Santa Claus.

“Whether it’s stress, financial hard times, or just random abandonment, December is an abysmal

month as animal shelters fill up with pets caught in the crosshairs of misfortune,” Kenni

Burdette, co-founder of Friends of Henderson Animal Shelter said. “We are doing what we can to clear the shelter through the event by inviting everyone to come and experience the special joy only a loving animal can provide.”

Those who take an animal home with them during the event will also receive a special goodie bag.