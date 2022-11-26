LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays pet adoption event.

Starting Nov. 26 and running through Dec. 31, all adoption fees for animals one year and older are half off.

The month-long event will be held at the Animal Care and Control shelter located at 300 East. Galleria Drive, as well as PetSmart on 286 West. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

Adoption fees for animals during Home for the Holidays are as follows:

Adult cats: $40

Adult dogs: $45

Rabbits: $17.50

Guinea Pigs: $5

For more information, and to view adoptable animals, visit this link.