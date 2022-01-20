Henderson ambulance company holding job fair, offering incentives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the fight against coronavirus continues, Nevada’s healthcare system is still under strain, dealing with staff shortages. Here’s how one local company is trying to solve the problem.

From nurses in the hospitals to paramedics on the streets, there are not enough healthcare workers. Community Ambulance in Henderson is looking to hire to fill full-time and part-time positions for paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers, and special events techs during a job fair Thursday.

Glen Simpson, a senior director with the company said the local, privately-owned company is offering incentives.

“Our employees will see upwards of a 14% raise, in addition, we’re offering a sign-on bonus up to $10,000 if you join the team,” he said.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 91 Corporate Park Drive, Suite 120, in Henderson, NV. You can get more information at this link.

