Henderson Amazon facility to hire 1K by holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon celebrated the opening of its first building in Henderson last week. It’s a 600,000 square foot facility.

The facility is a customer fulfillment center which will receive big orders of inventory and redistribute the products Amazon centers across the country. The facility is continuing to ramp up operations in the coming weeks.

The company plans to hire more than 1,000 full- time employees by the start of the holiday shopping season. You can find out more about jobs at this link. Amazon pays a minimum wage of $15/hour.