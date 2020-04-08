Henderson allowing alcohol delivery throughout city

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Throughout the Coronavirus shutdown, residents of Henderson will be able to get alcohol delivered right to their doors. As of Tuesday, April 7, the City of Henderson is allowing “any commercial establishment holding a full liquor off-sale, brew pub, winery or craft distillery license” to delivery alcohol beverages.

Under this permit, curbside pickup is not allowed, only delivery is permitted. Orders must be placed over the phone or online and you cannot order through a third party, like Grubhub or Doordash. The order has to be made directly through the establishment.

This will be allowed to continue for 30 days from April 7, or until the end of the closure of non-essential businesses throughout the state.