Henderson adds $1.50 per square foot incentive to grass rebate program — for businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is throwing in another $1.50 per square foot to encourage business owners to replace grass with desert landscaping.

That brings the incentive up to $4.50 per square foot.

The incentive is available to businesses — commercial and industrial, homeowner associations, multifamily residences including condos and apartment, churches and schools — but not single-family homes.

The Southern Nevada Water Association’s $3 rebate program pays for the first 10,000 square feet converted. Landscape conversions more than 10,000 square feet receive $1.50 per square-foot up to $500,000.

Henderson’s additional “Water Smart” rebate is aimed at “parcels that have a large amount of turf in a public-facing right of way.”

“The Water Smart Landscape rebate not only aims to mitigate the ongoing drought conditions in Southern Nevada, but also helps businesses streamline operating budgets,” said Tina Chen, City of Henderson Conservation and Customer Service Supervisor. “By supplementing SNWA’s rebates, we hope to further entice homeowner associations and business owners in Henderson to be water-smart.”

To find out more information and qualification details, visit https://www.cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/utility-services/water-conservation/other-rebates-and-programs.