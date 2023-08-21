LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In conjunction with The City of Henderson’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 4, the city is accepting applications for Henderson military veterans to be added to its Veterans Memorial Wall.

Originally inscribed with 1,213 names, the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall today bears more than 1,850 veterans and soldiers that have served our country, standing adjacent to Henderson City Hall.

The Veterans Memorial Wall honors the following:

Deceased Veterans that lived in Henderson before 1980

Vietnam Veterans

Persian Gulf War Veterans

Global War on Terror Veterans

Veterans Killed in Action living in Henderson from 1980 to present

To qualify, veterans must have been Henderson residents during a period of their service and documentation verifying years of service (Form DD214) and residency must be submitted.

The deadline to submit a veteran’s name is Sept. 25 to allow time for nomination evaluation, approval, and the engraving of names on the wall panels prior to the Veterans Day Ceremony.

To nominate a veteran or to find out more information, visit the City of Henderson website.