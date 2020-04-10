Helping kids cope during coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As families in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with the social separation caused by coronavirus, some parents wonder how to help their children cope during this time of uncertainty.

Adults and children cope in different ways. Children often can’t fully understand what is happening and it can be scary.

8 News Now spoke with Kelly Thomas-Boyers, who is the founder of Adam’s Place, a place that helps children cope with loss and build healthy coping skills.

Thomas-Boyers said their agency provides services that can help children get through this difficult time. They are using online meetings and phones to keep in contact and advise clients.

Adam’s Place is offering “Camp Cope” and launching a “Superhero” membership club to help fund various programs for families throughout the year. They are also looking for new volunteers to help with their ongoing programs this fall.