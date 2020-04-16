Helping Hands of Vegas Valley in need of donations, volunteers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Helping Hands of Vegas Valley is dealing with a huge uptick in need over the past few weeks, and now they need your help. Marcia Blake, Executive Director of Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, says the nonprofit needs more volunteers and donations to help meet their higher demand.

Blake says they normally serve 1000 seniors a month, but since the “Stay at Home” order, the need has doubled. They are now serving 2000 home-bound senior, along with those too scared to leave home to shop. Sometimes they serve even more through their walk-in pantry, home deliveries and emergency deliveries to people in need.

Volunteers work 2 and 3 mornings a week filling hundreds of bags with non-perishable food and bags of paper products. Fresh produce and bread is added when the bags are delivered on Saturdays.

There is a core group of volunteers who normally work every week, but now others are volunteering for warehouse food bag packing and route deliveries.

Donations are always needed to keep the supplemental items stocked, to help keep the small staff working, provide transportation for seniors who need to get to doctors’ appointments, and other essentials.

For more information on how you can get involved, CLICK HERE.