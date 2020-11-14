Helping Hands of Henderson continues serving community through COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Helping Hands of Henderson was founded in March 1995, and this year now marks 25 years in which they have served the community.

When the pandemic hit, just like many, the program had many new challenges to face.

Helping Hands is known for providing the elderly with transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping, social activities, exercise and wellness programs.

“Our Helping Hands of Henderson program typically serves about 450 seniors in the city of Henderson,” said Jennifer Findlay — Community Health Manager. “When COVID hit a lot of those senior services closed up. During that time, we had to shift pretty quickly to figure out how can we serve the needs that they are facing now.”

Findlay says for most of their seniors, those needs were isolation and food access.

“Currently we’re serving anywhere from 150 to 200 seniors a month with home delivered groceries,” Findlay said.

They have teamed up with a number of community agencies, and even despite the partners, there were limitations.

“We typically had a staff of 10 and a volunteer crew of 50 that would provide transportation as well as delivering food and calling clients. So, we weren’t able to use our volunteers anymore,” Findlay said.

With just 10 staff, they are working to help seniors through their delivered “human kindness kits.”

“I think that everyone of us felt like overwhelmed at times but none of us wanted to quit,” said Jane Camburn — Supervisor for Helping Hands of Henderson. “As well as providing reassurance calls just to say ‘hi we’re still here, how are you doing, what do you need.”

Cerise McCalister is a Helping Hands clerk. She says the best part of the program is the bonds they create with seniors, like her client Bob, whom she takes to the Heritage Senior Aquatic Center.

“He just called this morning and told us how much he appreciates us, and he wouldn’t know what to do without us, McCalister said.

Their message to their seniors:

“That we love them, and we miss them a lot.”