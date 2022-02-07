Helping families of children with rare medical conditions; weekend race to raise money those in need

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The weather will be perfect this Saturday morning for you to come out and support a very special fundraiser for children in our area with rare Diseases. It’s the “Vegas Cares About Rare Fundraiser,” and it’s in person this year after a virtual run walk last year.

Saturday’s walk/run is one of the largest fundraising events that supports the non-profit, Little Miss Hannah Foundation. The foundation was created in honor of Robert and Carrie’s Ostrea’s youngest daughter Hannah who was born with an ultra rare genetic disease. “That disease has no cure, and no effective treatment,” Robert Ostrea told 8 News Now. “So the time that we were with her, three and a half years, it was all dedicated to making sure the quality of her life was maintained, the best that it could be.”

The couple created the Little Miss Hannah Foundation to help other families in southern Nevada who are also caring for kids with medically fragile conditions, rare diseases, or in hospice or palliative care. Funds from this weekend’s event go to various grants, even to buy medical equipment not covered by insurance.

“It’s amazing, getting a lot of Facebook memories, see pictures over this time, tenth year, the support form southern Nevada, has exceeded expectations for sure,” Robert Ostrea said.

Each year the Ostrea’s give special attention to the children with medically complex conditions in our community, as VIP’s. This year, 25 very important people will be in attendance. “Our kids are treated like celebrities,” Jenny Krshl, Executive Director of the foundation and mother of a VIP told 8 News Now. “Our kids are treated like celebrities, there’s no other event cheering you on, encouraging your child, nothing but love, and goosebumps just talking about it, amazing event.”

8 News Now’s Kirsten Joyce said she is honored once again to be the emcee and kick things off for this weekend’s walk and run. Come on out and join us this Saturday morning at Cornerstone Park in Henderson. The race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Registration can be completed at the vegascaresaboutrare.org website. People can also register in person early Saturday morning before the race.