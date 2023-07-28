LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the U.S. Department of Education, one in five students has reported being bullied in school. Whether it’s name-calling, getting physical, or online harassment, therapists say bullying can result in feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation.

These are all signs parents and families should look out for as we head into the start of the school year. If you notice a change in your child’s mood, whether that’s not wanting to go to school or changes in grades or attendance, ask your child about it!

“Check in with your child. Be there for your child,” Dr. Sheldon Jacobs, Las Vegas-based LMFT, said. “Figure out what’s going on. Try to get as much information as possible. From there, I would set up some time to meet with, if it’s a school administrator or a school counselor, to further address the issue.”

With the prevalence of bullying on social media, it is important to monitor use and ask questions about online activity.

“It’s important that they are prepared, that they are in tuned with your children monitoring their use on the internet, on social media, and also just talking to them,” Dr. Jacobs said.

While tough, speaking up is always suggested. It could lead to healing for everyone involved.

“That’s a reasonable concern certainly, but I think that it’s important that you find ways to disclose in a confidential manner. I know schools have mechanisms in place to protect the students that are bringing these unfortunate details to light,” Dr. Jacobs said.

Dr. Jacobs wanted to remind students and families that hurt people often hurt people. There could be many reasons why a student is bullying other students. Restorative justice or peer-to-peer intervention is often suggested.

Reaching out to your student’s school counselor is also suggested. School starts on August 7 for CCSD and August is also “Don’t Be a Bully” month, the perfect opportunity to prepare for a new school year with little to no bullying.

If you need off-campus assistance, take a look a NAMI for resources.