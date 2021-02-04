Help Save Lives: Mob Museum hosting blood drive Feb. 8

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mob Museum is teaming up with Vitalant for its annual blood drive on Monday, Feb. 8. You can help save lives by scheduling an appointment to donate here and entering code MOBMUSEUM.

The museum says while walk-ins will not be turned away, donors are highly encouraged to make an appointment.

The drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the blood mobile that will be located behind the museum, 300 Stewart Avenue, Las Vegas 89101. There is no cost to donate, and you will receive one free general admission to the museum.

Vitalant is Nevada’s largest blood provider and that blood donations save 12,000 lives every day, according to a news release.

If you choose to give, you will receive a COVID-19 antibody test. Positive results can help COVID-19 patients, as you can donate convalescent plasma for those in critical need.

Donors may also call the Mob Museum to schedule an appointment at (877) 258-4825. All those who attend are required to wear face coverings.