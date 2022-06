LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Longest Day is the day with the most light — the summer solstice. On June 21, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.

Whether you’re participating at home, online or in-person, there are plenty of fun ideas to engage family and friends in The Longest Day.

You can find more information at this link on the Sunday, June 12 fundraiser which is open to the public.