HELP of Southern Nevada’s Turkey-Thon goes virtual

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular annual event that helps feed hundreds of families in the Las Vegas valley every Thanksgiving is going virtual this year.
The Turkey-Thon Thanksgiving Food Drive benefits HELP of Southern Nevada which provides a turkey and trimmings to families in need.
“While almost everything in 2020 has looked different or changed due to the impact of COVID-19, however the needs of our community haven’t changed,” said Abby Quinn, Chief Community Relations Officer / Fund Development. “This holiday season maybe more than ever families in the valley are relying on organizations such as HELP to provide them with assistance. We are very appreciative of our event sponsors and hope those that can in Southern Nevada will consider making a donation this Thanksgiving as well.”
If you would like to donate, you can visit this link or text 2020TURKEY to 76278 to donate toward a cause. All donations will be used to buy frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items such as boxed stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni & cheese and canned vegetables.