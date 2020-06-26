HELP of Southern Nevada’s 9th Annual ‘HELP2O’ Water Drive for returns July 1 – Aug. 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)M– HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to Las Vegas’ homeless community for the last 50 years, is holding its ninth-annual “HELP2O” Water Drive beginning July 1. The donation campaign calls on the Southern Nevada community to assist the non-profit on its mission to provide aid to the local homeless population by donating bottled water to the HELP of Southern Nevada Framing Hope Warehouse, which is located at 1600 E. Flamingo Road.

Water collected will be regularly distributed to homeless individuals in Clark County, protecting them from the critical dangers associated with summertime temperatures.

“Recent events related to the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect an unprecedented number of people in our community, leaving them vulnerable and in critical need of HELP’s services,” said HELP of Southern Nevada Chief Community Relations Officer Abby Quinn. “With the support of the Southern Nevada community, the ‘HELP2O’ Water Drive allows our team to carry out HELP’s mission to provide aid for those in need.”

Monetary donations will also be accepted in lieu of water bottles during the two-month-long campaign. Donations can be made through HELP of Southern Nevada’s website. To ensure funds are allotted to the “HELP2O” campaign, please select “2020 HELP2O Water Drive” from the program and event list here: https://bit.ly/3ehBNQT.