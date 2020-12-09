HELP of Southern Nevada to receive $5M grant to help local families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Because of a $5 million grant, more families struggling with homelessness and hunger, will get the help they need.

HELP of Southern Nevada announced Wednesday that it’s been selected to receive a $5 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, which was launched by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

“We are so grateful for the Day 1 Families Fund’s extremely generous support of HELP of Southern Nevada,” says Fuilala Riley, HELP of Southern Nevada President and CEO. “This grant to end homelessness will have a huge impact on local families and individuals in Southern Nevada. These funds will help us provide support and hope to those in our community, and most importantly provide the resources for them to be self-sufficient and successful.”

This one-time grant will allow HELP of Southern Nevada to assist an additional 30 homeless families each year for the next five years. The families will be housed and intensively case managed with wraparound services to break down the barriers that have caused their homelessness. The program is expected to begin in 2021.

HELP of Southern Nevada, which has provided assistance to local families for the past 50 years, is one of 42 nonprofits across the U.S. to receive the third annual Day 1 Families Fund grants, as part of a continuing commitment by the Day 1 Families Fund to help end homelessness for families.