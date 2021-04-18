HELP of Southern Nevada selling Mother’s Day gift boxes, proceeds benefit moms in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization is making gift-giving easy and rewarding this Mother’s Day. HELP of Southern Nevada has the perfect option that will make a mother smile and benefit another who is in need.

The nonprofit, dedicated to better serving the homeless and those in crisis in the community, has created gift boxes for all types of mothers.

These personalized boxes are themed with four special designs ranging from fitness guru, to wine enthusiast to movie lovers or a self-care queen.

Each box is wrapped and ready to go.

“This is a gift that maybe you have never given your mother before and it also gives back to the local community,” said Abby Quinn, Chief Community Relations Officer at HELP of Southern Nevada. “What a great gift to give a mom who has everything and doesn’t want another macaroni necklace. This box would be perfect. It’s doing a good deed and giving back.”

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the boxes will fill funding gaps for the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, which houses 90 teens and the Diaper Bank.

“These boxes hit home for us because we serve mothers. We serve mothers in our Diaper Bank, we serve mothers in our maternal group home. A lot of clients are mothers and have mothers. It’s pretty awesome to give this box to your mom and know that you’re taking care of mom here at HELP,” Quinn noted.

When a mom opens her personalized box, a Las Vegas mom at HELP will receive her basic needs.

HOW TO PURCHASE

Gift boxes are available for purchase from March 29 to April 24 for out of state deliveries and through April 29 for orders within Nevada. The boxes will begin shipping out on April 26.

For those ordering in Southern Nevada, contactless pickup is available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 3 – May 6 at HELP of Southern Nevada’s East Flamingo offices.

Those interested in purchasing a Mother’s Day gift box can do so online at or by emailing events@helpsonv.org.