Help of Southern Nevada raises money for moms in need ahead of Mother’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Help of Southern Nevada celebrated 50 years of helping the less fortunate in our community during the pandemic.

While many businesses closed, the nonprofit had an influx of people needing assistance, as many of their clients are a paycheck or major event away from homelessness.

People who had never heard about Help of Southern Nevada were reaching out, and that need for help they expect will continue for years.

“Our staff, our boots on the ground, crisis teams, intensive case managers, especially our mobile crisis team, where their typical job is being on the streets, and tunnels looking for homeless who need services, their job tripled if you will,” said Abby Quinn, Community Relations Officers for Help of Southern Nevada. “I have to give it to our staff, amazing during this pandemic.”

Help of Southern Nevada has come up with a unique way to raise funds for their clients — these personalized boxes as gifts for Mother’s Day.

They cost $100, and $50 goes back to a mom who needs assistance.

If you are shipping out of state, you must place your order by Saturday. For all delivery orders within Nevada, they can be made through April 29.

Email events@helpsonv.org for more information.