‘Help of Southern Nevada’ hosts 9th annual ‘Help-2-O’ water drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As summertime temperatures rise, so do the dangers of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Recent events related to the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect an unprecedented number of people in our community, leaving them vulnerable.

That is where “Help of Southern Nevada” steps in, with their 9th annual “Help-2-O” water drive.

“It’s literally saving lives of people that are on the street and unable to get in to contact with water,” said Abby Quinn with Help of Southern Nevada.

Social distancing measures and less people out at stores has changed the collection operations, but it has not stopped the nonprofit from achieving their mission.

Crisis team members go into homeless encampments and tunnels, searching around for people living in their vehicles, passing out waters and summer hygiene kits.

“It’s that olive branch and understanding that we care. It’s also something that saves their life. It is literally going to help keep them alive till we can get them into housing,” Quinn said. “You can’t escape the heat when it’s 109 degrees. Yes, you can sit in the shade or sit under a tent but you’re still under that extreme weather.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off a pack of bottled water at the Help of Southern Nevada warehouse, or you can give financially online.

“We know that in September and October it still can be quite hot, so we are using this water as long as we possibly can,” Quinn said.

During the 2019 water supply drive 24,000 bottles of water were collected. They hope to surpass that number this year as they celebrate 50 years of serving the valley.