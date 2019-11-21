HELP of Southern Nevada host annual Turkey-Thon food drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HELP of Southern Nevada is hosting their annual Turkey-Thon food drive to collect frozen turkeys and other non-perishable food items for the non-profit’s holiday assistance program. The organization provides 1,100 Las Vegas Valley families with a Thanksgiving meal.

Donations will be accepted at three participating Smith’s grocery store locations across the valley, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 22.

SMITH’S LOCATIONS:

Wednesday, Nov. 20 (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Eastern & Windmill; 2385 E Windmill Ln

Thursday, Nov. 21 (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) 98 and Skye Canyon Park Drive; 9710 W Skye Canyon Park Drive

Friday, Nov. 22 (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Southern Highlands Pkwy & Cactus; 10600 Southern Highlands Pkwy

Non-perishable food items, such as canned vegetables, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, and pie filling will be accepted this year.

Monetary donations and gift cards to purchase additional turkeys are also welcomed. Interested individuals should refrain from donating commercial cans and expired food items.