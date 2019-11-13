HELP NEEDED: Michigan man’s wheelchair stolen from jetway at McCarran

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Michigan man’s vacation to Las Vegas has turned into a nightmare, and now he needs a little help.

Everything was normal when he landed at McCarran International Airport, but it all changed when his wheelchair was ripped off by a fellow passenger.

“I am crushed right now bout that wheelchair, and I need it back,” said Brandon Booker.

Brandon Booker’s custom wheelchair

Booker arrived on a Frontier flight from Detroit on Monday. He deplaned only to find out his wheelchair had been stolen from the jetway. He’s a paraplegic and uses the chair to give him the mobility he lost a decade ago. Now, he’s forced to rent a scooter from his hotel.

“I need my wheelchair. This is how I get around; this is my everyday life. I’ve been doing this since April 18, 2009,” he revealed.

An investigation is ongoing, but for Booker, his first trip to Las Vegas has been a heartbreaking bust.

“Please find it in your heart to bring it back to me,” Booker pleaded while he wept. “… I really need that chair. I can’t do anything without that chair.”

If you’ve seen his purple and black custom wheels, please contact Booker at Brandonbooker41@gmail.com.