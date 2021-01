LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Valley Humane Society (LVVHS) is asking for help rescuing a cat who has been stuck on a pole for around three days. The society says it received a call about the poor animal, and it may be scared or unable to get down.

According to a Facebook post, concerned neighbors have reached out to LVVHS and other organizations.

If you are able to rescue this cat or have an idea on how to, please call the humane society’s hotline at (702) 434-2009.