Help Needed: Local church’s trailer stolen before Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It seems everywhere you look on social media or even the news, you hear about trailer thefts. Yet another theft happened right before Thanksgiving when a trailer was taken from the East Vegas Christian Center on Stewart near Hollywood.

The stolen trailer was part of the church for 21 years, always ready to respond to community events, even tragic situations. Pastor Troy Martinez said he just wants it back.

“This is custom made. You can’t just go buy one,” said Martinez. “It took us almost two years when we were planning.”

Pastor Martinez and his congregation are always ready to assist the community, but now they need assistance. There is a sign on their trailer that may help in the search. It reads, “Jesus is the Answer.”

“It’s actually on-call 24 hours a day,” said Martinez. “When a young person is either shot or killed, we go right to the pace where the tragedy happened, and we begin to serve and minister in the community.”

Pastor Martinez said among the reasons why it’s so valuable is that it “is custom designed for our recap activitations, which is rebuilding every city around peace.”

Metro Lt. Nate Chio said it’s also a partnership with law enforcement whenever there is a crisis.

“When a fatal accident happens, we have faith-based pastors come out and talk to the family to provide support, moral support, and that’s really helped tremendously,” said Lt. Chio.

Pastor Martinez said the problem right now is that they could be called at any time and need the stage to serve other people.

“I hope somebody sees it and reports it or whoever took it decides, you now, that ‘this is bigger than what I thought it was,'” he said.

Lt. Chio said it’s the holiday season, and they just want the trailer returned.

Pastor Martinez said at this time, they don’t have a spare trailer to use, and a replacement trailer could cost upwards of $10,000.