HELP NEEDED: Local BMX team searching for stolen trailer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas BMX team Torque Racing is asking the public’s help in locating their missing trailer. It was stolen around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning near Centennial Parkway and Durango Drive.

In a Facebook post, the team said the items inside are what they use to train with. They describe the trailer as having one Team Torque logo on the right side, as well as the hashtag logos #shredthetrack and #torquebmxtraining. The yess stickers are no longer on it. The manufacturer is LOOK Trailers.

Professional BMX rider Ricardo Laguna wrote 8 News Now and said the trailer was taken just seven days before the team’s young riders head to the USA BMX Grand Nationals in Oklahoma City.

Anyone with information is asked to call 702-762-8295 or the police.