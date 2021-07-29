Help Needed: Founder of Bob’s Bikes battling heatstroke, COVID, pneumonia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man known for his devotion to Las Vegas needs our help. You may remember Bob Crane, who’s donated bicycles to children across the valley through his organization, Bob’s Bikes.

Last week, Crane collapsed while building bikes in his garage. He’s currently in the hospital battling heatstroke, COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Crane’s daughter spoke with 8 News Now about the joy her dad brings to everyone.

“He really goes above and beyond to help the kids, and he is just giving and kind at heart. He is a very good man,” Olivia Crane said. “He’s a great father, a great husband, but he means a lot more to the community.”

Olivia and her family are raising money for Bob’s medical expenses and to fix the truck he uses to deliver bikes. If you’d like to help, click here.