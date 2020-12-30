‘Help is available’: Metro Police share message with parents after 3-year-old was abandoned on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need your help finding a woman they believe abandoned her child at a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened at the Wynn on Tuesday morning, around 11:00 a.m. Police say a woman abandoned a 3-year-old girl inside a bathroom in the casino at Wynn Las Vegas. The child is believed to be the woman’s daughter.

The girl is doing okay and she is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Metro is still searching for the woman, who was seen in surveillance footage walking through the Wynn on Tuesday. Video from earlier that day shows the pair heading toward the Las Vegas Strip in a cab.

“During the cab ride, the woman did inquire about the nearest shelter,” said Lt. David Valenta with LVMPD’s Special Victims Section.

Though it is still unclear why the girl was left behind, Metro has a message for parents.

“Remember: even during these most difficult times, help is available,” Lt. Valenta said. “All you have to do is ask.”

John Etzell is the Executive Director of Boys Town Nevada, a local social services organization. For those struggling to raise their children, Boys Town has free parenting classes in both English and Spanish (which are now all-virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Boys Town also offers in-home family services, where a professional works directly with parents.

John Etzell — Executive Director of Boys Town Nevada

“They focus on enhancing the strengths that the parents already have and then providing very quick and immediate feedback on other tips, tricks and hints that they can do,” Etzell said.

Parents can also reach out to Nevada 2-1-1, a program through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Other non-profits are also willing to help in any way they can, including Living Grace Homes, an organization that primarily assists homeless mothers and pregnant women get back on their feet.

“I don’t always have room for everybody that would like to be at Living Grace, but I try to do my best to direct them to where other resources are available for them,” said Kathleen Miller, the Executive Director of Living Grace Homes.

The work of these valley organizations — and more — is ongoing so that incidents, such as the one that happened at the Wynn on Tuesday, never occur again.

“Our goal is to help families stay together and be the best family that they possibly can be,” Etzell said.

Police say the woman they are searching for is in her mid to late 20’s and was last seen wearing a blonde wig. She was also last spotted heading northbound on S. Las Vegas Blvd. If you have any information, you are urged to call Metro Police at (702) 828-3111 or (702) 828-3364. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (702) 385-5555.

Here are links to some resources for parents:

Boys Town Nevada

Nevada 2-1-1

Living Grace Homes

Clark County Department of Family Services

East Valley Family Services

Dignity Health Family to Family Connection