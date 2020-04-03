Help if you’re filing for unemployment, find questions and answers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With record numbers of people filing for unemployment the past few weeks, the state’s unemployment department has been extremely busy. The number of jobless claims since casinos and other businesses closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus is around 164,000.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has put together a list of questions and answers the unemployed might have and we are sharing those here.

How do I file for Unemployment Insurance benefits? File a claim online using the Claimant Self Service (CSS) at ui.nv.gov. The telephone claim center is available only if you are not able to file online. Staff assisted filing is available, but you may experience excessive wait times due to the current high volume.

Will I qualify for unemployment benefits if the coronavirus (COVID-19) causes my employer to shut down operations or lay-off workers? Yes. Unemployment Insurance benefits may be available for eligible individuals who are out of work and no longer receiving pay from their employer as a consequence of COVID-19, if otherwise eligible.

Am I eligible for unemployment benefits if I am not working but I am still receiving my regular pay? Workers who are still receiving their pay are not considered unemployed and are not eligible for benefits.

Would I be eligible for benefits if I am not working but still receiving pay for accrued sick leave or vacation hours? No. Benefits are available for individuals who are not receiving pay from their employers through no fault of their own. If you are still receiving pay from your employer, you are not considered unemployed.

Are there any extensions available? Federal Legislation has passed that expands the assistance available for unemployed individuals. Nevada is working with the Federal Government to establish programs in Nevada and will provide more information when available.

Am I eligible for unemployment benefits if I am self-employed and am unable to work during the crisis? Federal Legislation has passed that expands the assistance available for unemployed individuals. Nevada is working with the Federal Government to establish programs in Nevada and will provide more information when available. You can file a claim if you are out of work regardless of your self-employed status.

Are there any ‘special’ programs available other than regular Unemployment Benefits for those affected by COVID-19? Federal Legislation has passed that expands the assistance available for unemployed individuals. Nevada is working with the Federal Government to establish programs in Nevada and will provide more information when available. You can file a claim if you are out of work due to COVID-19.

Can I file a claim in person? No. There are no in-person claim filing methods. All JobConnect offices are temporarily closed as well.

How do I cancel my claim if I filed one but don’t need it or want it? Simply, do nothing. Do not file any weekly claims. There is no need to contact the Division.

How do I end my claim after I return to work? If you have returned to work, simply stop filing your weekly claims. It is not necessary to contact the Division to stop your benefit payments.

If my hours are reduced, am I eligible for any unemployment benefits? Depends. If a person is still employed, but the regular hours of work have been reduced, depending on the number of hours that have been reduced and the amount of earning for the week, the person may be eligible for reduced Unemployment Benefits. If you still are receiving more than $469 gross earnings per week, you will not be eligible.

Do I still have to search for work during this crisis? No. An executive order issue by Governor Sisolak waives all work search requirements for those who are currently filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits.

How long do work search waivers last? Work search waivers are good through April 16, 2020 at this time. These waivers are automatically applied to claims.

When filing my weekly claim, how do I bypass the Work Search Activity page since work search is not currently required? To bypass the Work Search Activity page, select the, ‘Submit to Continue,’ button on the bottom right hand corner of the page. There is no need to enter anything in any field. SIMPLY, click the “Submit to Continue” button.

What if the system creates an issue on my claim even though the work search requirements were waived? For benefit weeks ending on 03/21/20 or later, the system may automatically create an ‘Available–Did not look for work’ issue, however this issue does not affect the claim and will NOT stop weekly benefit payments. There is no action required and claimants do not need to call the unemployment office, as this issue will be eventually removed from the claim.

Where do I get additional information? Detailed information on Unemployment Insurance benefits can be found at ui.nv.gov by selecting the link for Nevada Unemployment Insurance Facts for Claimants booklet or by watching the filing tutorial videos on YouTube.

When are Unemployment Benefits paid? Benefits are paid after a claim has been filed and all eligibility requirements have been met. Information on eligibility requirements can be found at ui.nv.gov by selecting the link for Nevada Unemployment Insurance Facts for Claimants booklet.

How do I get a weekly payment? To request your weekly benefit payment, you must answer a series of yes and no questions online or by phone after the week has ended. Weeks begin on a Sunday and end on the following Saturday, just like a calendar. For step-by-step instructions, watch the filing tutorial videos on YouTube. Weekly filings can be done: • Online choose “File Weekly Claim” once you log into your CSS account at ui.nv.gov • By phone, choose option #1

Note – You must continue to file weekly claims even if your benefits are on hold due to eligibility issues or you are waiting for an appeal. If you have returned to work and no longer wish to request benefits, simply stop filing your weekly claims.

Where is my Unemployment Benefit Payment? Benefit payment information is available using the Claimant Self Service (CSS) portal at ui.nv.gov or using the automated telephone system. You will typically receive payment for an eligible week within two business days of filing your weekly claim.

What if I have filed my weekly claims but I have not received any payment? Your benefits may be on hold due to eligibility issues. The easiest and fastest way you can check the status of your claim is through the online Claimant Self Service (CSS) portal at ui.nv.gov or call the Telephone Claim Centers.

When do I report earnings for partial benefits? You will need to report your earnings the week you worked not when you get paid. You must report all earnings in gross during your weekly filing. Seventy-five (75) percent of your gross weekly earnings will be deducted from your weekly benefit amount each week you report earnings. You will not receive benefits for any week your earnings equal or exceed your weekly benefit amount or if you are working full time.

What if I don’t know my online password or username? Username, passwords, and PIN numbers can all be recovered online at ui.nv.gov. Use the appropriate links to self-recover and if you are still having problems, follow the tutorial videos on YouTube. If you are unable to reset on your own, you can send a request to http://gov.nv.gov/Forms/Unemployment/

When will I receive the debit card for benefits? The debit card takes 5 to 10 business days to reach you. Make sure to activate your debit card as soon as you receive it. You can use this debit card anywhere the Mastercard logo is accepted or take it to any Bank of America branch location or ATM and withdraw funds. You also have the option to do direct deposit into your own bank account from the debit card. The debit card will come with instructions how to set up direct deposit. If you have questions regarding your debit card or need debit card pin assistance, please call 888-339-8969 or visit www.bankofamerica.com/nevadauidebitcard.

How do I know if there is money on my Unemployment Benefits debit card? You may check your updated balance and transaction record anytime day or night, even weekends and holidays, by visiting www.bankofamerica.com/nevadauidebitcard. You can view details of your purchases, including merchant name, location, date and amount. For additional information, click the link for Learn about Nevada’s UI debit card at ui.nv.gov.

I received a Medical Statement, what should I do with it? When you filed your claim for benefits, you answered that you had a medical issue preventing you from working. If this is true, you will need to have your physician fill it out and return as soon as possible. If you answered in error and have no medical issues preventing you from working, disregard the letter and log into your CSS claimant account to complete Fact Finding on the medical issue.

I received a letter stating that I have a telephone interview with an adjudicator, what should I do? If you receive a letter indicating that you are scheduled for a telephone interview on a specific date, please be available that day to answer questions to determine your eligibility, unless otherwise advised by the Division. Make sure your fact-finding is filled out online on your account and make sure you continue to file your weekly claim each week throughout this process if you have not returned to work. If you need to provide additional information, you can fax a written statement to the Adjudication Department at 775 684-0338. Please include your name, claimant ID, and any information that will assistant in determining your eligibility.

What if I cannot file a claim online and the phones are busy? Continue to try filing your claim online. You can follow the tutorials on YouTube. There is currently an extremely high volume of people attempting to file and we understand that it can be frustrating trying to get help and not getting through. Thank you for your patience.