Help for tenants: Rental assistance available as eviction moratoriums end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC eviction moratorium ends soon and Nevada’s moratorium ended last week, but there are still resources available to help renters.

Clark County’s CHAP program has provided more than $100 million in housing and utility assistance. There is more than $160 million available for rental assistance — enough for an estimated 40,000 households.

As a proud hospitality worker, Kimberly Ireland had to navigate the various sources for housing assistance, and she says it wasn’t easy.

“Knowing your rights … it’s so important for folks to understand where to go, how to receive the information, who to contact … to be able to understand how to protect yourself in this day and age,” Ireland said.

Leaders from state and local government — and nonprofit organizations, too — have worked to eliminate barriers to assistance.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones says there is now free legal help and resources through the Southern Nevada Eviction Prevention Program.

“Now that we have the system down, it’s so much more efficient,” Jones said. “We are able to get the people that assistance as quickly as possible. We have all our partners from the legal aid to the court system working with us to keep people in their homes. Or, if necessary, we get them rehoused as quickly as possible.”

Renters should take control of the situation by following these steps:

Tenant must, if eligible, sign a CDC declaration and give it to their landlord Tenant needs to apply for rental assistance through the CHAP program If tenant receives an eviction notice, they must file an answer with the Justice Court When the tenant files that answer with the court, the tenant needs to elect mediation

“Help is here. Resources are here. But we need people to start the process,” said Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee.

Find additional resources here.