LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mother’s Day will be here before you know and every mom deserves to feel special. But the moms who seek refuge from domestic violence at the Shade Tree shelter are in a situation where their kids can’t go out and shop for gifts.

That’s where the community can help.

Shade Tree is holding a shopping boutique for the children living at the shelter to pick out new and unique gifts to celebrate their mom’s special day.

Gina Marie Strong is the development director for Shade Tree and said the gifts may be the only new things the women receive until they get back on their feet.

“So this is the opportunity to gift these women with something that’s brand new, that’s never been used before. They deserve it and something that you would get your mom or your sister or your partner or your wife for Mother’s Day. You know, we can do perfumes, makeup, jewelry, and a nice summer top would be nice,” Strong said.

If you would like to donate new items, you do need to make an appointment with the shelter to drop them off. You can call (702) 385-0072 or go to their website at this link.