Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returning to Vegas for next two weekends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling back into Las Vegas for two upcoming weekends in February.

There will be two stops; one in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 15 and another stop in Summerlin on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The truck will be selling exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles. Some of those goodies include a new sprinkle mug, new enamel pin sets and a new canvas tote bag. This merchandise is only sold on the truck, and is separate from the Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up on the Strip.

New Hello Kitty Enamel Pin Sets; exclusively sold on the truck.

The truck will be at Galleria at Sunset in the Center Court near Build-A-Bear from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Then, it will make an appearance at Downtown Summerlin between Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following Saturday, Feb. 22.