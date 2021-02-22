Hello Kitty Cafe Truck headed to Las Vegas valley for two stops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Back with favorites like giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed for two stops in Las Vegas in the coming weeks.

The first stop will be at Galleria at Sunset on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck will be near the location of the closed Bravo Cucina Italiana on the southwest side of the mall.

The truck will be at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Look for it between Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret.

The “all-pink cafe on wheels” features the giant cookies and other popular items like sprinkle T-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, a cafe lunchbox, sprinkle mugs, madeleine cookie sets, Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes and two enamel pin sets.

New items this year include:

Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow Thermos (18 oz. and 32 oz.)

Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plush

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments – no cash. Organizers also remind guests to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck debuted in October 2014, and has visited more than 100 cities across the U.S. After the Downtown Summerlin stop, it’s headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, for a March 13 appearance.