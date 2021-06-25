Heller appears at GOP events while weighing run for governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller is testing out a potential run for Nevada governor next year, speaking to rural county Republicans at two events this month alongside announced candidates.

Heller, a Republican who lost his reelection in 2018, spoke at a June 12 dinner in Elko hosted by the county Republican Party along with other Republicans running for the state’s top office. One attendee says Heller acknowledged he is considering a run for governor.

He made a similar appearance last weekend at a GOP dinner in Churchill County. The former senator has kept a low profile since losing reelection in 2018 to Democrat Jacky Rosen.