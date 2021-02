LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rescue effort is in progress at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

A tweet by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue indicates a helicopter has been dispatched to get a male hiker with a serious leg fracture.

17D-FALL. TOC: 9:28AM. Red Rock Canyon, crew of 4 hiking about 1 mile into the Pine Creek Trailhead off the loop for male down with serious leg fracture, @LVMPDSAR enroute with heli for extrication. Incident #1059759

The hiker is down about a mile into the Pine Creek Canyon trail.