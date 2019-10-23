Helicopter crash at Red Rock Canyon leaves 2 with critical injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) confirmed they are assisting Clark County Fire Department in a helicopter crash at Red Rock Canyon.

According to Nevada High Patrol Southern Command the crash happened at SR 159 near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center.

As of now Metro is confirming that least two people were injured in the accident but the extent of their injuries is unknown at the time of this alert.

#BREAKING Helicopter Crash at SR159 near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center. Unknown casualties at this time, SR159 is closed in both directions. Check back for updates. #redRockCanyon #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 23, 2019

SR159 is closed in both directions, traffic delays in that area are expected.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the helicopter was a Robinson R-44 and that it “crashed under unknown circumstances near Red Rock.”

8 News Now crews are on route. This is a developing story.