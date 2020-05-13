Heinz Ketchup creates 570-piece all red puzzle

(CNN) — Some people are turning to puzzles to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic, and one company in particular, is creating a bigger challenge for puzzlers.

Heinz Ketchup created a monster puzzle with 570 pieces, all in the exact same shade of red.

The challenging puzzle is a nod to the brand’s 57 varieties.

This might be the slowest puzzle on earth. 570 pieces. All Heinz red. Tell us who you wish you could finish this with. pic.twitter.com/jKrcauLH0e — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) May 5, 2020

The company recently gave away 57 of the puzzles in a social media contest.

To be chose, people simply needed to comment on the post with who they want to do complete the puzzle with.

The contest was held in 17 countries.