Heavy winds knock out power at Mount Charleston; dust storm warning in effect near Nellis AFB

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National Weather Service is reporting that the town of Mt. Charleston has a power outage due to the strong wind gusts in the area.
The following areas were reporting gusts from 65 mph to as high as 73 mph:
- Tonopah, NV: 76 mph
- Oak Creek, Ca: 73 mph
- Pahrump, NV: 72 mph
- Bishop Creek, CA: 71 mph
- Deer Creek, NV: 69 mph
- Owens Valley, CA: 65 mph
NWS also reported a dust storm warning west of Nellis Air Force Base that spanned across Highway 95 south of Goldfield and Tonopah. Portions could see zero visibility.
NWS is advising residents and commuters to drive carefully, pull aside and turn of all car lights.