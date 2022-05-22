LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Monday morning around 6 a.m. EDC is set to end and that is primetime for north valley residents to hit the road for their morning commute.

Thousands of people will be leaving the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, so expect heavy congestion on the 215, Las Vegas Boulevard, and I-15. Take precautions and leave 15 to 30 minutes early if possible.

For anybody traveling near the area of the las vegas motor speedway, please watch out for other cars and pedestrians as there may be people walking around.

This is also going to include those rideshare vehicles and buses as well.

For those traveling from areas such as Henderson, southern highlands, or Silverado ranch into the central valley, there should be no issues.