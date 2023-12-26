LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The day after Christmas is designated as Boxing Day, one of the busiest shopping times of the year, especially for returns.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to continue their holiday shopping after the Christmas holiday using their newly obtained gift cards and taking advantage of massive sales offered by retailers.

Stores in the Las Vegas valley are adjusting their hours to accommodate those shoppers. For example, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets are extending its hours, opening Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and closing at 9:00 p.m.

Officials from the National Retail Federation expect 2023’s sales numbers to exceed the previous year’s by nearly $10 billion.

“Similar to last year, 70 percent of holiday shoppers plan to browse and buy the week following December 25th,” said Katherine Cullen, the vice president of the National Retail Federation, adding that the top reason consumers shop during Boxing Day and the week after the Christmas holiday is to take advantage of retailers sales and deals.

Locations like Las Vegas North Premium Outlets expect heavy traffic on Tuesday as shoppers attempt to grab those deals. Overflow parking will be available, and traffic is expected to be heavy. Officials from the outlets are asking for patience as shoppers look to make some of their last purchases of 2023.