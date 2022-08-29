LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road work is set to impact traffic during the Labor Day holiday along the California-Nevada border.

SB I-15 work continues south of Nipton Rd in Mountain Pass for emergency bridge work due to erosion that occurred during last week’s storm. (Caltrans District 8)

SB I-15 work continues south of Nipton Rd in Mountain Pass for emergency bridge work due to erosion that occurred during last week’s storm. (Caltrans District 8)

SB I-15 work continues south of Nipton Rd in Mountain Pass for emergency bridge work due to erosion that occurred during last week’s storm. (Caltrans District 8)

SB I-15 work continues south of Nipton Rd in Mountain Pass for emergency bridge work due to erosion that occurred during last week’s storm. (Caltrans District 8)

IR15 southbound at MM174 in California near Nipton Road is currently down to one travel lane for bridge repair, according to the Nevada State Highway Police.

On Monday, Aug. 29, southbound I-15 work continued south of Nipton Road in Mountain Pass for emergency bridge work due to erosion that occurred during last week’s storm.

Crews will work overnight to repair Wheaton Wash. Drivers are encouraged to use US-95 to I-40 to go around the construction, according to the Caltrans District 8 Twitter page.

The road closure is expected to be in effect for approximately two weeks, which will impact traffic and bring with it heavy delays during the holiday weekend.