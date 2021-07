LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The weekend thunderstorms brought heavy rains and flooding to Utah which led to some mudslides and rockslides.

Pictures from Bryce Canyon National Park showed several trails closed due to storm damage.

⛔️ Trails still Temporarily Closed: Queen's Garden Trail, Peekaboo Loop, Peekaboo Loop Connecting Trail.

✅ All other front country trails remain open; hikers should be prepared for mud and small wash outs.

— Bryce Canyon NP (@BryceCanyonNPS) July 25, 2021

Officials say they’ve had 3 1/2 inches of rain in two weeks. Thunderstorms are predicted to continue through the week.