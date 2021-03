LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a heavy police presence around Harris Elementary School on Sandhill Road at Twain Avenue, near Boulder Highway. Metro police confirmed this report with CCSD Police.

At approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, a Clark County School District Police Department officer was involved in a shooting near Sandhill Road. No injuries were reported. A suspect has not been apprehended at this time.

A source tells me it stemmed from a traffic stop. No injuries reported. The suspect drove away #8NN — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) March 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.