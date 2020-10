HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Boulder Highway and Sunset road. Officers have not said if anyone has been injured in the shooting.

Police ask that you avoid the area. Northbound traffic will be closed for the next several hours on Boulder Highway in the area.

