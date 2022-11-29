LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT units are responding to a barricade incident in the west Las Vegas valley resulting in road closures.

On Tuesday night just before 11 p.m., RTC Southern Nevada reported that all lanes were blocked in both directions on Washington Avenue between and Tenaya Way and US 95.

Rock Springs Drive is closed about half a mile north and south, according to police.

Police said that there is at least one person believed to be inside a residence refusing to come out.

There have been some modest evacuations in the neighborhood and no reported injuries at this time, according to police.

Multiple police vehicles can be seen in the area via traffic cameras with Metro units blocking the intersection of Washinton Avenue and Rainbow boulevard.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use other routes. This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.