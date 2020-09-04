UPDATE: I-15 reopens in both directions at Flamingo after police help man in emotional distress

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say closures of I-15 and Flamingo were due to a man in emotional distress sitting one a freeway sign, threatening to jump. The Nevada Highway Patrol and Clark County Fire Department assisted in the incident Thursday night.

The man voluntarily came down after speaking with officers for an hour and a half. Police noted he was transported for a mental evaluation.

I-15 has since reopened in both directions at Flamingo. RTC says to expect delays and slow traffic.

#FASTALERT 03-Sep-2020 9 pm,=UPDATE=

I-15 North and South Freeway All Lanes Open at Flamingo,

caution slow traffic, expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 4, 2020

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.