Officer-involved shooting near Boulder Station in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An officer-involved shooting occurred in the 4500 block of Lindale Avenue in southeast Las Vegas Friday night. The neighborhood is located near Desert Inn and Mountain Vista, just east of Boulder Station Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say officers were on a person stop, and shots were fired.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time, but the individual is in custody.

No officers were injured.

There are some road closures. Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.