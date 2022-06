LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The former Crazy Horse Too was set ablaze early Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue workers responded to heavy smoke and flames in the vacant building on 2476 Industrial Road around 3 a.m.

The fire took nearly three hours to extinguish, but firefighters say the flames were put out around 6:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and no injuries were reported.