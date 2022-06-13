LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Billed as the world’s first heavy equipment playground announced its opening of an academy that will offer training and certification programs.

Dig this Academy™ will utilize NCCER heavy equipment operations curriculums. There will also be multiple heavy equipment operator-ready certification programs for excavators, dozers, backhoes, and loaders.

The one-week courses will be specific to the type of heavy equipment and designed to provide safety, knowledge, and basic operating information.

According to the academy, trainees who successfully complete the program should be able to enter the workforce as entry-level operators.

“With our existing location, facilities, diverse equipment fleet, and access to additional equipment, we have the ideal site for a training school. And, we are perfectly poised timing-wise considering the current and future demand for heavy equipment operators. nowhere else in Nevada will you have access to this type of heavy equipment training,” Ed Mumm, owner of Dig this Academy.

Applications are being accepted to the academy. The programs begin June 20 on a five-acre campus at 800 W. Roban Avenue. You can click here for more information.